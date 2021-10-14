Mohamed Salah claims to be a “unique” Liverpool player and sends a message of silverware.

After winning the title in August, Mohamed Salah has been voted Liverpool’s Standard Chartered Player of the Month for September.

Throughout the month, the Egyptian scored six goals in all competitions, helping Liverpool to the top of their Champions League group and second place in the Premier League rankings.

Salah produced perhaps the best goal of the season so far in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City before the international break, despite not scoring in September.

The 29-year-old has spoken about the impact fans had on the game, describing it as a’special’ atmosphere.

Salah told the club website after receiving the award, “The atmosphere was tremendous, that’s what makes it more special: the supporters, the Anfield vibe.”

“We loved the game; it wasn’t one of our best showings, but we came back in the second half, and the atmosphere aided us greatly in playing a decent game.”

Salah was asked about breaking the record for becoming the fastest Liverpool player to score 100 Premier League goals “Of course, I’m ecstatic.

“Any goal is meaningful to me, but scoring the fastest 100th goal for Liverpool is something unique.

“I’m constantly looking to score goals and contribute to the squad. But I believe this one is more special because it was the first to achieve 100 goals in the shortest time.” This season, the Reds are in a battle for the Premier League title, with Manchester City, Chelsea, and Manchester United all vying for the top spot.

Salah believes Liverpool have the quality to win something this season after losing to City in the league and quitting the Champions League in the quarter-finals last season.

He went on to say: “We must always give our best in order to win something, and I believe we have the ability to do so.

“We have a strong team, therefore we must push ourselves to the utmost in order to succeed. I’m sure everyone feels the same way.

“All we have to do now is keep in mind that we want to conclude the season with a win.”