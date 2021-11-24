Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were named the inaugural King of the Kop by Liverpool supporters.

Following Liverpool’s 4-0 triumph over Arsenal last weekend, fans have been voting for this week’s King of the Kop.

Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, and Takumi Minamino scored to help the Reds get back on track against the Gunners, with Trent Alexander-Arnold putting up another strong display at Anfield.

Every week, we’ll present our top ten Liverpool players, with the best being named Player of the Week. To see this week’s results, simply create an account and log in to see who won.

1. Trent Alexander-ArnoldAlexander-remarkable Arnold’s run of form continued last weekend with a man-of-the-match performance against Mikel Arteta’s side.

The 23-year-old set up Mane’s goal in the first half and added a second after the interval as Minamino made it four late on.

He now has four assists in as many Premier League games, and he was the clear favorite to win this week.

Mohamed Salah, No. 2

This week, Reds fans disagreed with our correspondent’s second-place decision, opting for the league’s top player.

Salah added to his tally of 16 goals in all competitions this season, as he put up yet another talismanic performance for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Sadio Mane is the third player on the list.

After a tough first half, the Senegalese attacker scored the game-winning goal six minutes before halftime.

Salah added the third late in the second half as he continued to be a crucial figure in Liverpool’s side.

4. Diogo JotaAfter scoring his seventh goal of the season in last weekend’s triumph, Jota has continued to be a crucial asset for Klopp’s team this season.

The Portuguese forward made it look easy as he slid the ball into an empty net after quickly capitalizing on Arsenal full-back Nuno Tavares’ error.

Fabinho is number five.

With a commanding display against the Gunners, the Brazilian once again shown why he is regarded as the club’s most essential midfielder.

Fabinho looked a powerful figure in the centre of the park, operating between Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Thiago Alcantara.

Takumi Minamino, No. 6

Minamino, who has only appeared in three Premier League games this season, made an immediate impression from the start. “The summary has come to an end.”