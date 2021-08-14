Moderna’s HIV vaccine, which uses mRNA like the COVID shot, will begin human trials as early as Wednesday.

Moderna, a biotechnology company, plans to start human trials on HIV vaccinations as soon as Wednesday, using the same mRNA platform as its COVID-19 vaccine.

According to an entry uploaded Wednesday to the National Institutes of Health’s clinical trial register, the trials are expected to begin on August 19 and end in spring 2023.

Moderna has two HIV vaccine candidates, mRNA-1644 and mRNA-1644v2-Core, that have passed preliminary safety testing and are ready to be tested on humans. The HIV-negative subjects in the randomized trials will range in age from 18 to 56.

Moderna is employing the mRNA platform to produce vaccines for various viruses, including HIV. Although the technology had been in development for decades and was nearing maturity when the pandemic struck, the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines were the first-ever mRNA vaccines approved for human use in the United States.

Efforts to develop an HIV vaccine have been continuing for decades, but they have largely failed. Despite the fact that a number of vaccine candidates have reached the trial stage, not all have been shown to be safe, and nearly none have been shown to be even somewhat effective.

A vaccine trialed in Thailand in the 2000s, which was likely the most effective candidate, was reported to cut infections by roughly 30%, though the trial results were disputed by several scientists.

During the same decade, scientists were forced to halt a trial of a different vaccine candidate after it was discovered that the vaccine may have increased the risk of contracting HIV rather than avoiding infections.

None of the earlier HIV vaccine candidates, unlike the Moderna candidate, were created utilizing mRNA. Scientists are optimistic that the mRNA platform, which offers a novel method and has been demonstrated to be safe and successful with COVID-19, will lead to an HIV breakthrough.

Furthermore, due to the nature of HIVâ€”a virus that has rapidly changed into many different types over the decades—mRNA technology may have some specific advantages over more traditional ways.

Dr. Rajesh Gandhi, an infectious disease expert, says that the mRNA platform makes it simple to produce vaccines against variants because all that is required is an update to the coding sequences in the mRNA that code for the variant. This is a condensed version of the information.