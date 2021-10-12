Moderna recommends that the FDA approve a lower-dose COVID booster shot for healthy people.

Moderna is suggesting that healthy Americans receive half the dose of its normal vaccine injection as the Food and Drug Administration’s independent advisers prepare to accept booster shots from COVID-19 vaccine makers other than Pfizer, according to the Associated Press.

The first two Moderna doses include 100 micrograms of the vaccine, but the firm claims that a booster dose of 50 grams should suffice.

Moderna ran a research with 344 patients who were all given a 50 microgram shot six months after receiving their second vaccine dosage. According to the Associated Press, recipients saw an increase in virus-fighting antibodies, as well as a 42-fold increase in antibodies that can combat the Delta version of the virus.

The trial participants had adverse effects such as fevers and pains, which are normal following the second vaccine shot. According to the Associated Press, the FDA’s advisers will begin examining the approval of a third Moderna booster as well as a booster for the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Thursday.

The two vaccine boosts are not anticipated to be approved for at least another week.

After the FDA experts offer their recommendations, the agency will decide whether or not to approve boosters. Then, next week, a panel assembled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will provide more details on who should receive them. Its decision is subject to the director of the CDC’s approval.

The procedure is intended to increase public trust in immunizations. However, it has already resulted in debates and conflicts among specialists and agencies.

For example, a CDC advisory group endorsed Pfizer boosters for older Americans, nursing home residents, and patients with underlying health concerns at the six-month mark last month. However, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky defied her experts and decided that boosters should be supplied to those who work in high-risk positions, such as teachers and health care professionals, bringing the total number of people on the list to tens of millions.

Some health professionals are concerned that the back-and-forth debates are muddying the public attempt to persuade the unvaccinated to obtain their initial vaccinations. They are concerned that talk about boosters would lead to erroneous doubts about its usefulness. This is a condensed version of the information.