Moderna is seeking EU approval for a vaccination for youngsters aged 12 to 17.

The company, which is delivering millions of doses to the UK, claims that the vaccine is very successful for teenagers aged 12 to 17 and that it poses no severe safety risks.

It follows the approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for youngsters aged 12 to 15 by the UK regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Moderna, which has a contract with the UK to distribute 17 million tablets on a two-dose schedule, has conducted clinical trials in the United States with over 3,700 children.

The corporation announced in May that no lawsuits had been filed.