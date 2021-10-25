Moderna claims that children aged 6 to 11 have a strong immune response to vaccines.

Moderna recently released a press release stating that studies have showed that children ages 6 to 11 have strong immunological responses to the company’s kid-size COVID-19 immunization, which offered young children half the typical amount given to adults with positive effects.

Moderna announced on Monday that a half-dose of their vaccine is safe and effective in children aged 6 to 11. Moderna has not yet received authorisation to give its vaccine to children, but it is now evaluating the results of lower dosages on volunteers with the hopes of expanding vaccines to children in the near future.

Moderna studied two child-sized doses a month apart and discovered that the children acquired virus-fighting antibodies at levels comparable to those received by vaccinated adults after receiving a full dosage, according to a press statement.

Moderna hopes to soon join its competitor, Pfizer, in providing vaccines to infants as young as two years old. Pfizer’s vaccine is already approved for those aged 12 and up, but the company is looking to expand its distribution to include younger children. The Food and Drug Administration is presently evaluating Pfizer’s kid-size vaccines for use in children aged 5 to 11, and they might be accessible as early as November.

Pfizer reported last week that the kid-size doses proved to be close to 91 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in children ages 5 to 11. The United States is attempting to begin vaccinating children under the age of 12 as soon as possible, and there appeared to be some positive results recently.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The vaccine or sham shots were given to 4,753 youngsters aged 6 to 11 in the research. Vaccinated children, like adults, had transient side effects such as weariness, headache, fever, and injection site pain, according to Moderna.

The research was too small to detect any exceedingly unusual side effects, such as heart inflammation, which can occur after receiving either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccinations in young men.

Moderna hasn’t provided any additional information and hasn’t submitted its data to a scientific journal, but it has stated that it will shortly discuss interim results with the FDA and global regulators. The research is still ongoing, and the business won’t be able to assess the vaccine’s efficiency in preventing infections in children until there are enough COVID-19 cases to compare rates between vaccinated and unvaccinated children. This is a condensed version of the information.