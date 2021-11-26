Model who demands answers from the Crown Prosecution Service and Merseyside Police.

Paris Omar’s daily routine includes holding the police and Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) accountable.

The legal graduate, who hails from Liverpool 8, examines court cases and provides critical feedback on whether or not they should have gone to trial.

Two panels, Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) and Hate Crime, are part of Paris’s voluntary participation.

After breaching BBC guidelines, Nick Knowles was removed on DIY SOS.

“I’m also a member of the Independent Office for Police Conduct Youth Panel, where we raise awareness of the Police Complaints System,” Paris added.

The panel gathers data on young impressions of cops as well as input in order to better understand the condition of public trust.

“This assures accountability and oversight, as well as public confidence in the CPS (and the criminal justice system as a whole), and tries to increase the likelihood of offences being reported,” Paris continued.

The purpose of the panels is to increase community trust and confidence, as well as to provide a venue for Merseyside Police to develop accessible, transparent policies and processes.

They also want to boost community engagement and urge people to speak up.

“Transparency, accountability, and the capacity to scrutinize what we do are the keys to our communities having high levels of confidence in police,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson stated.

“It’s fantastic to see members of our varied county driving positive change through their participation in inspection panels, chaired by the Merseyside Independent Advisory Group (MIAG), which provides police with advice on a variety of issues.”

Paris explained why she’s involved to The Washington Newsday: “For a variety of reasons, including the fact that my academic work focused on analyzing the criminal justice system, particularly from the perspective of marginalized communities.”

“””””””””””””””””””””””””””””””””””””””””””X

“We want our communities to know we exist – who we are and how we can represent them,” Sharon Williams, MIAG’s chairperson, said. The MIAG is comprised of people from many areas of life.” “This is especially close to my heart because I’ve experienced a great deal of racial abuse, including hate.” “The summary comes to an end.”