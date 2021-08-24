Model Girlfriend, Celebrity Surgeon Accused Of Raping 7 Women; Could Have Abused 1,000.

Last week, a reality show plastic surgeon from Newport Beach, California, and his model girlfriend, who were charged three years ago with drugging and sexually abusing many women, appeared in court and faced their alleged victims.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Dr. Grant Robicheaux, 40, was accused in 2018 with raping and drugging seven women, while his 34-year-old girlfriend, Cerissa Riley, was charged with five assaults.

According to the site, the couple has pleaded not guilty and denied any non-consensual sex.

The couple would meet their victims at nearby bars and restaurants, drug them, and then take them home before sexually assaulting them, according to then-Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas. According to Rackauckas, investigators had around 1,000 of these videos on the suspects’ phones.

In a day-long preliminary hearing last Thursday, Judge Frank Ospino heard arguments from counsel for the victims and defendants, as well as the prosecution, according to a report by KCAL 9.

The twists and turns in the case against Robicheaux and Riley over the last three years, including the recent decision by Orange County Superior Court Judge Steven Bromberg to disqualify himself from the case, have left one claimed victim “exhausted,” according to Ospino.

After Bromberg approved a motion by the prosecution to remove charges relating to two victims prior to recusing himself from the case in late July, Robicheaux and Riley now face five and three charges, respectively.

According to the Los Angeles Times, another accuser, Jane Doe 1, described the case as a “total disgrace.”

She explained, “I’ve already pleaded with a court not to dismiss my case, and now I’m back.”

After she came forward to report the alleged incident to prosecutors in 2018, defense counsel representing Robicheaux and Riley allegedly investigated her sexual history and harassed her and her parents.

She also alleged that Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer “slut-shamed” her when he requested dismissal of all charges against the pair a year later.

The woman told the court, “Overall, this process has been horrific.”

The woman’s comments came as state prosecutors requested that multiple rape accusations against the pair be dropped, indicating that they intend to focus their case on allegations made by two other claimed victims.

On Thursday, Ospino was expected to rule on the prosecutors' motion to narrow the charges, but he decided to wait until next week to study Jane Doe 1's witness impact statement and other court documents.