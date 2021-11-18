Model Christy Giles was allegedly drugged and her body dumped on a sidewalk by masked men, according to her family.

On Saturday night, Christy Giles, an aspiring actress and model, was discovered dead on a sidewalk outside of the Southern California Hospital in Culver City. Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, Giles’ companion, was found unconscious outside Kaiser Permanente hospital in West LA two hours later. At the scene, the 24-year-old model was pronounced dead. According to the New York Post, Cabrales-Arzola is currently on life support and has no brain activity.

Giles’ husband, Jan Cilliers, claimed he saw a video of three masked men dressed in black and driving a car without a license plate depositing the model’s body outside the hospital. He further stated that two hours later, the same individuals dropped Cabrales-Arzola outside another hospital.

Because both of the victims had narcotics in their systems, Giles’ family suspected foul play and believes they were forcibly injected with drugs.

“The toxicology report for (Cabrales-Arzola) came back, and I guess they detected heroin in her bloodstream, which neither of those girls would ever do voluntarily,” Cilliers added.

One of Giles’ friends stated the two women had met several men and ended up in a West L.A. apartment complex after leaving the party early. According to ABC 7, Cilliers said Giles shared her phone location with him for safety reasons, and it showed she was at a West LA apartment building that night.

He claimed Gile’s phone sent a text message to Cabrales-Arzola around 5:30 a.m. Saturday that said, “Let’s get out of here.”

“This isn’t a one-of-a-kind story. Since Saturday, we’ve all gotten a slew of letters from other women who have eerily identical experiences to Christy and Hilda’s, with the exception that they all survived “According to a Go Fund Me page set up by Giles’ family, a private inquiry into his death is being sought.

According to detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department, a preliminary investigation revealed that the death was caused by an overdose. According to KTLA, they are also looking into any suspected sexual assault or foul play in this instance.