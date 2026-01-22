MoD Blocks Scottish Wind Farm Over National Security Risks

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has raised significant concerns over plans to build a wind farm in the Scottish Borders, citing the potential risks to the UK’s national security. The Mid Hill wind farm proposal, which includes 13 turbines up to 200 meters tall, has faced opposition due to its location within a critical safeguarding zone for the Eskdalemuir seismic monitoring array.

Impact on Nuclear Monitoring and Defence Operations

The MoD argues that the wind farm would disrupt the sensitive operations of the Eskdalemuir station, which plays a vital role in the UK’s nuclear test monitoring efforts under the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty. The array forms part of an international network that tracks seismic activity to ensure compliance with global nuclear non-proliferation agreements. According to the MoD, the turbines would create seismic noise that could render the station ineffective.

In its formal objection, the MoD also highlighted the potential damage to military aviation operations in the region. The wind farm, located near a key low-flying zone for military aircraft, would interfere with radar systems crucial for managing air traffic and military training exercises. The department stressed that the turbines’ proximity to these sensitive areas would present “unmanageable risks” to both national security and military readiness.

Sarah St Pierre, a representative from the Borthwickwater Landscape Conservation Group, echoed concerns about the overconcentration of wind farms in the area. “This region has already absorbed more than its fair share of large-scale wind farm developments,” St Pierre commented. “Now, we are being asked to sacrifice not only our landscape but also a critical part of the international security network.”

Despite these objections, the Scottish Government has declined to comment on the ongoing planning application, stating that they are unable to discuss live cases. However, the MoD remains firm in its commitment to safeguarding the Eskdalemuir Seismic Array and protecting its role in both national and global security.

As the development application moves forward, the Ministry of Defence continues to urge a reconsideration of the wind farm’s location, warning of lasting repercussions for the UK’s nuclear monitoring and military operations. The proposal, developed by Invenergy, America’s largest private renewable energy company, is still under review as both parties await further developments.