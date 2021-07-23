Mobile phone footage brings a drug lord’s empire to its knees.

A Merseyside drug lord whose County Lines gang perpetrated a reign of terror and intimidation after breaking into victims’ homes has been brought down by shocking evidence captured on his own phone.

Police described Bootle man William Crowney, also known as Scott, as the “ringleader” of a county lines drug gang in Runcorn that “used violence, threats, and intimidation to trade crack cocaine and heroin in the town.”

County Lines are drug trafficking networks organized by city gangs that try to take over the drug trade in neighboring towns and cities, sometimes hundreds of miles away from their base.

After a guy was assaulted with a bottle, police pursued a boy who was covered in blood.

According to Cheshire Police, the 32-year-old, from Worcester Road in Bootle, Merseyside, used violence and fear to compel drug users in the town to keep and distribute drugs on behalf of the gang.

But his business came crashing down on July 10, 2019, when his phone, which held footage of his victims’ suffering, was seized along with drugs during police raids.

“Crowney was detained at an address on Thorn Road, and officers found MDMA, heroin, and crack cocaine during a search of the property,” a Cheshire Police spokesperson stated.

“His cellphone was also seized, and an inspection of the device revealed multiple video recordings of local drug addicts being mistreated.”

The disturbing video shows “controlling behavior, aggression, and demeaning treatment,” according to police.

After pleading guilty to being involved in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, he was sentenced to eight years and four months in prison at Chester Crown Court on Monday, July 19.

PC Crownney was the ringleader of a gang that had a dominant role in delivering class A drugs from Merseyside into Runcorn, according to Dawn Taylor of Cheshire Constabulary’s proactive unit in Runcorn.

“As a means of upholding his empire, he subjected local drug users to brutal treatment, severe violence, and serious harm. His acts have had a long-term and life-altering impact on the people he has harmed.

“Crowney and his crew would coerce and force their way into the homes of vulnerable individuals to serve as drug dens – a tactic known as cuckooing and practiced by organized crime groups all across the world.”

