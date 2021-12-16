Mo Salah will torment Eddie Howe’s team in Liverpool versus Newcastle United prediction and odds.

When Liverpool hosts Newcastle United in their next Premier League match, they will be striving for an eighth consecutive win in all competitions.

Liverpool are 1/10 favourites at Grosvenor Sport, while Newcastle are 20/1 outsiders and a draw is 19/2.

The Reds beat Aston Villa 1-0 at Anfield on Saturday, with Steven Gerrard making his first appearance since leaving the club, while the Magpies were thrashed 4-0 and remain in the relegation zone.

With the winter break approaching, Jurgen Klopp’s team are four points behind league leaders Manchester City, while Chelsea are just a point behind the Merseyside club. The title race looks poised to be a thrilling one.

Tips

Newcastle has the highest rate of both teams scoring, with 11 out of 16 league matches ending with both teams scoring, while Liverpool has only six matches ending with both teams scoring. It's a 13/20 chance for both teams to go scoreless.

Liverpool has scored three or more goals in 12 of their 16 Premier League games, while Newcastle has only done it in half of their league games. It’s a 4/5 if there are more than 3.5 goals.

Player to keep an eye on

In this encounter, Mo Salah and Diogo Jota are the players to watch.

Salah is in probably his greatest form of his career, having scored 21 goals this season, including 14 in the Premier League, and adding nine assists.

He’ll be hoping for a chance to pad his stats before heading to the African Cup of Nations early next year, and this encounter will provide him with just that.

Diogo Jota, meanwhile, will be another threat at Liverpool’s disposal as he attempts to add to his tally of eight goals this season. He has a 4/5 chance of scoring at any point.

H2H

The two teams have met 180 times, with Liverpool winning 86 times and drawing 44 times, while Newcastle has won 49 times.

Both meetings last season ended in a tie.

