Mo Salah is expected to score for Watford against Liverpool at Vicarage Road.

Liverpool have regained their dominance and will be eager for vengeance at Vicarage Road, where they lost their invincibles bid two seasons ago.

Grosvenor Sport has Liverpool as the big favourites at 1/3, with Watford at 17/2 and a draw at 17/4.

Jurgen Klopp’s team have already made a statement in the title fight this season, while Watford have played up to their reputation of dumping Xisco and replacing him with Italian Claudio Ranieri.

Though no one expects another “Leicester City moment” under Ranieri, the addition of a new manager adds a unique aspect to this match that Klopp will be eager to put a stop to when the final whistle sounds.

Mo Salah is a scorer who can score at any time. – 4/518++++++++++++++ | Use common sense when gambling | begambleaware.org | Odds are subject to change Stats for the team Liverpool has concluded three of their past four matches in all competitions with both teams scoring, while Watford has finished three of their last four matches with the same result.

The Reds have scored 28 goals in 28 games, averaging 2.88 goals per game, and have a 59/50 chance of scoring more than 2.5 goals.

Player to keep an eye on

Mohamed Salah will be the first name on everyone’s lips.

It’s also understandable. In nine appearances across all competitions, the Egyptian has already contributed to 12 goals.

He is now the joint leading goalscorer alongside Jamie Vardy of Leicester City.

H2H

This will be the 35th encounter between the two teams, with Liverpool having a better overall record of 24 victories, four draws, and six defeats.

In the Premier League, Watford has only won one of their last nine meetings.

The Inside Track and Reach are dedicated to promoting responsible gambling. All of our material and recommended bets are only for people who are at least 18 years old.

We always advise our readers to bet only what they can afford to lose. Call the National Gambling Helpline at 0808 8020 133 or go to begambleaware.org for more information.