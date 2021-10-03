Mo Salah is expected to continue his great form against Liverpool’s championship contenders.

Liverpool and Manchester City are expected to clash in the Premier League, with Anfield serving as the venue.

Man City is the small favorite at 6/4 with Grosvenor Sport, while Liverpool is 37/20 and a draw is 49/20.

Tom Phillips of The Inside Track believes Mo Salah will be the standout player in what could be an end-to-end match.

Both teams will be desperate to get one over the other in order to get an early advantage in the title chase, but their Champions League outcomes are diametrically opposed this weekend.

Liverpool maintained their unbeaten record against Porto with a 5-1 triumph at the Estadio do Dragao, while Man City fell to a 2-0 defeat in Paris, with Lionel Messi stealing the show.

It’s not an ideal position for Pep Guardiola, but he recently said that his rivalry with Jurgen Klopp has helped him become a better manager, so it’ll be intriguing to see how this match plays out at Anfield.

Both teams to score and Liverpool to win – 18/5 Mo Salah to score at any point in the game – 29/20

Stats for the team

Since a four-game losing streak against City in 1937, Liverpool has not lost consecutive league games against City.

The Reds are the only team in the Premier League that has yet to lose this season, and Klopp’s side has scored more goals than any other team.

City, on the other hand, has the top defense in the league, conceding only one goal and preserving a clean sheet in their previous five league games.

Player to keep an eye on

After a strong start to the season, Mo Salah will be Liverpool’s primary man.

In all competitions, the Egyptian winger has scored eight goals in as many games.

H2H

This will be the 188th encounter between the two teams, with Liverpool having a better overall record of 90 victories, 49 draws, and 48 losses.

The Reds, on the other hand, have only won one of their last seven encounters with Guardiola’s team in all competitions.

