Mo Brooks is accused by Adam Kinzinger of’stoking sympathy’ for domestic terrorists.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican, accused Rep. Mo Brooks, an Alabama Republican, of “stoking sympathy” for domestic terrorism after the pro-Trump lawmaker said he understood “citizenry rage” after a man threatened to blow up the Library of Congress on Thursday.

Floyd On Thursday, Roy Roseberry, 49, surrendered following an hour-long standoff with Capitol police. Roseberry had posted videos online criticizing President Joe Biden and Democrats before parking his pickup on the Library of Congress’s sidewalk. Brooks issued a statement after the confrontation ended, implying that he understood the man’s unhappiness.

“I understand citizenry outrage at totalitarian Socialism’s danger to liberty, freedom, and the very fabric of American society,” Brooks stated. He urged people to use the democratic process to effect change.

Brooks’ statement was slammed by Kinzinger, who is a vocal opponent of former President Donald Trump and his Republican Party party. The Republican legislator retweeted the original message and remarked, “Evil.” He then sent a longer tweet, encouraging Republicans to make a decision.

The GOP must make a choice. Will we be the party that continues to stoke sympathy for domestic terrorists while ignoring the facts, or will we finally take a position for truth? I’ve made my decision, and Mo has as well. It’s now up to the Republican conference leadership to make their decision. https://t.co/RwbvKVWSE7

August 19, 2021 — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger)

“The Republican Party must make a choice. Will we be the party that continues to stoke sympathy for domestic terrorists while ignoring the facts, or will we finally take a position for truth? I’ve made my decision, and Mo has as well. Now it’s up to the Republican conference leadership to make their decision,” Kinzinger said on Twitter.

Within the modern Republican Party, Brooks and Kinzinger represent diametrically opposed viewpoints. The Alabama legislator has a tight relationship with Trump, spreading bogus accusations that Biden’s 2020 victory was “stolen.” Kinzinger has continuously fought election-related misinformation and deception. Following the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, the Illinois representative voted with nine other Republicans to impeach Trump.

Brooks spoke just before the violence on January 6. This is a condensed version of the information.