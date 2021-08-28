Mo Besic on Everton managers, terrifying opponents, and his message to fans: “Everyone forgot about me.”

Mo Besic is seated upstairs in a lively cafe in Hale on a busy Thursday morning, with a glass of lemon-flavored water in front of him.

The 28-year-old is in a relaxed attitude, and his hair is longer than it was the last time Evertonians saw him play, albeit being slicked back as is his usual way.

Despite not playing professionally for nearly a year, Besic appears to be in decent shape, slim and less muscular than before. He subsequently claims that after bulking up at Goodison Park, he is back to his fighting weight of 78kg.

Besic’s life has altered considerably since he had an anterior cruciate ligament damage in his knee five years ago, and one of the most significant changes has been a significant change in his nutrition.

During his time out wounded and on the long path back to full fitness, he became a father of three. This is his first summer away from Everton since 2014, and while he continues to hunt for a new club (Reading is still interested), he has already discovered something more significant and meaningful.

“I am not concerned about finding a new club because I believe in God,” Besic told The Washington Newsday.

“In my first two years at Everton, I did very well, but I wasn’t especially religious at the time. I bought cars and other things, but the last four years have been amazing. It appeared to be a present.

“You’re up here, but when I finished my ACL, everyone forgot about me. The new coaches have arrived; this is business; this is life; and you sit alone, with a five-year contract, and people forget about you, and you go to the Championship.

“Forget about the top five with my quality, but I can easily play for Everton and all of these other clubs.

“I’ve learned a lot about life throughout this time. It was a blessing in disguise. Despite the fact that I did not play in the Premier League, I had a great experience.

"I've always been a Muslim, but I've never followed it. I."