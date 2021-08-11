M&Ms have been recalled by Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, and others due to the use of a forbidden ingredient.
M&Ms Crispy goods distributed in Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, and Iceland are being recalled by Mars Wrigley.
This is owing to the presence of a genetically modified organism (GMO) in one of their suppliers’ ingredients.
In Europe, Mars Wrigley does not employ GMOs in any of its products.
Furthermore, under UK legislation, no GMO for this ingredient has been approved, thus the products must be recalled.
M&M’s Crispy 246g Slim Pouch M&M’s Crispy 246g Slim Pouch M&M’s Crispy 246g Slim
500015952053 is the barcode for this item.
125E2HAG03, 125E3HAG03, 125F1HAG03, 125F2HAG03, 125F3HAG03 are the batch codes.
Date of expiration: 23.01.2022
M&M’s Crispy 107g is a product of M&M’s.
500015952021 is the barcode for this item.
126C2HAG03, 125A1HAG03, 125A2HAG03, 125A3HAG03, 125B1HAG03, 125B2HAG03, 125B3HAG03, 125C1HAG03, 125C2HAG03, 125G3HAG03, 126A1HAG03, 126A2HAG03, 126A3HAG03, 126A1HAG03,
30.01.2022, 23.01.2022 are the best before dates.
M&M’s Crispy Bag 77g is a product of M&M’s.
5000159500920 is the barcode for this item.
125G2HAG03, 125D2HAG03, 125D3HAG03, 125E1HAG03, 125G1HAG03, 127F2HAG03, 127F3HAG03 are the batch codes.
Date of expiration: 23.01.2022
M&M’s Crispy Sgl 36G is a product of M&M’s.
5000159304245 is the barcode for this item.
125G3HAG03, 125G2HAG03, 125G3HAG03, 125G3HAG03, 125G3HAG03, 125G
Date of expiration: 23.01.2022
Please contact us at www.gbr.mars.com/contact-us if you have purchased one of the mentioned products.
Alternatively, you can return it to your local store and receive a full refund. Your receipt is not required.