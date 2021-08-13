Mizz, a police dog, searches for drug dealers and assault suspects who have gotten away from the law.

Mersey Police canine Mizz has had a busy night in Liverpool City Centre after apprehending two alleged criminals on Thursday night (August 12).

Mizz assisted in the tracking and location of a suspected drug dealer who had eluded police patrols after being despatched overnight by the police dog handling squad.

PD Mizz then went to work apprehending a male suspect in a violent attack.

“One prisoner wasn’t enough for PD Mizz overnight,” Mersey Police tweeted at 12:37 a.m. Please, two for bed and breakfast! “Way to go, Mizz and handler.”