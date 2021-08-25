Mizz, a police canine, sniffs out criminals who break into cars.

Is it a game of hide and seek? When police came, two males who were allegedly breaking into automobiles decided to hide their presence – but they hadn’t relied on Mizz.

The determined canine had scented out the perpetrators, Mersey Police tweeted at 2.40 a.m. today.

“Overnight, two individuals were breaking into automobiles and hiding when patrols arrived,” the force added. They had no idea that PD Mizz enjoys playing hide and seek.

“One was discovered hunched in dense foliage, while the other was discovered hidden beneath a car a short time afterwards.

“Congratulations to Mizz and his handler on a job well done!”