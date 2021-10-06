Miya Marcano’s Body Has Been Found In The Woods, And It Has Been Confirmed To Be Marcano.

Miya Marcano, a missing college student, was found dead in a wooded area near an Orlando apartment complex over the weekend, according to a medical examiner.

The cause of death for the 19-year-old has yet to be determined, and her case is currently being investigated.

In a statement released Tuesday, Orange and Osceola Counties Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany said, “A positive identification of a female whose corpse was located in a forested area on Oct. 2, 2021, has been identified as Miya Marcano.”

“This case is currently under active law enforcement investigation, and any further information requests, including cause and manner of death, will be forwarded to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.”

Marcano, a Valencia College student, went missing on September 24.

Her corpse was discovered near the Tymber Skan apartments in Orange County, roughly 18 miles from her house, on Saturday about 10:45 a.m. She was supposed to fly to see her family in South Florida the night she vanished, but she never made it to the airport.

Armando Caballero, who used to live in the apartment complex and whose mobile phone records show him close or in the complex when Marcano went missing, is the only person of interest so far.

Caballero had previously expressed romantic interest in Marcano, according to officials, but she had consistently rebuffed him. Caballero, 27, was discovered dead three days after Marcano went missing, apparently by suicide.