Miya Marcano, a college student who has been missing for seven days, is being sought by 60 detectives and the FBI.

Miya Marcano, a college student who vanished seven days ago on the same day a maintenance man inappropriately used a master key to enter her apartment, is being sought by more than 60 detectives and the FBI, according to police.

Marcano, a Valencia College student of 19 years old, was last seen shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday. Her family reported her missing after she missed a trip back to South Florida later that evening.

Sheriff John Mina of Orange County claimed that more than 60 detectives are working on the matter full-time and have performed nearly 30 searches. He said a total of 176 people from Orange, Seminole, and Volusia counties are helping with the search, which includes trained dogs from several agencies, helicopters, dive teams, and digital technologies.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to Mina, the “prime suspect” was Armando Caballero, a maintenance worker at the apartment complex where Marcano resided and worked. Caballero, 27, is believed to have committed suicide; his body was discovered three days after Marcano was last seen.

“We don’t believe there was another person involved at this time,” Mina said on Thursday.

Marcano had regularly “rebuffed” Caballero’s love efforts, according to the sheriff. Caballero was approached by detectives after Marcano went missing, but there was insufficient evidence to hold him at the time. After establishing that he had entered her apartment before she vanished, they acquired a warrant for his arrest. His body was later discovered in a garage.

“I know Miya’s family and loved ones are going through indescribable sorrow as they try to figure out what happened to Miya,” said the sheriff, who urged residents around central Florida to report anything they think might be relevant.

“We invite family and friends, as well as anyone else who wishes to assist,” Mina stated.

All possible employees are subjected to criminal background checks, according to the business that operates the Arden Villas apartment complex, and Caballero had no histories of burglary or sexual assault.

Caballero had one past arrest in Florida, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. According to the Orlando Sentinel, he was arrested in Polk County in December 2013 on accusations of using a destructive device that caused property damage and discharging a weapon on school grounds.

An. This is a condensed version of the information.