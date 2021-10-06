Mitt Romney says he’ll join the GOP filibuster against the debt ceiling vote because “we are all in this together.”

Senator Mitt Romney has stated that he will support Republicans in the upper chamber in filibustering a vote to extend the debt ceiling, as the GOP-Democrat deadlock escalates amid the threat of a historic national default.

The stakes couldn’t be greater ahead of a Senate vote on whether to take up legislation to extend the government’s $28.4 trillion debt ceiling until December 2022, which is scheduled on Wednesday.

Both parties are deadlocked over extending the debt ceiling before the October 18 deadline, after which the Treasury Department has warned that it will run out of money to pay down the debt.

However, with ten Republican senators needed to reach the 60-vote barrier, the bill is projected to fail. Republicans might use a filibuster to prevent the Democratic-controlled Senate from even debating a bill to raise the debt ceiling.

In the previous two weeks, Senate Republicans have blocked votes on raising the debt ceiling twice. Romney said this would continue in remarks to reporters on Tuesday.

“We are not voting to help raise the debt ceiling in any form. In comments tweeted by Bloomberg and reported by The Salt Lake Tribune in Romney’s home state, he remarked, “As a group, we’re all together.”

Romney’s office has been approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

A default would result in a fiscal crisis that would affect markets, the government, and everyday Americans. In September, credit rating agency Moody’s predicted that a default would result in a 4% drop in economic activity, the loss of over 6 million jobs, and a stock market sell-off that would wipe off $15 trillion in personal worth.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed his displeasure with the GOP, saying, “The easiest way to get this done is for Republicans to get out of the way.”

To get around the filibuster rule, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has suggested that Democrats move the debt ceiling bill through the budget reconciliation procedure, which does not require GOP backing, but Schumer has rejected this idea.

Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat who has been a stumbling block to the Biden administration’s $3.5 trillion infrastructure program, has proposed that the reconciliation process be examined, telling CNN, “They shouldn’t rule it.” This is a condensed version of the information.