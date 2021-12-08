Mitch McConnell’s plan to have his cake and eat it on the debt ceiling is approved by the House.

The House voted 222-212 on Tuesday night to approve a framework that would allow Senate Democrats to raise the debt ceiling with a simple majority vote, approving Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s plan to pass the debt ceiling increase without the need for his fellow Republican senators to vote on it.

The vote was split down the middle, with Illinois Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger being the sole House Republican to vote in favor of the bill alongside other Republicans.

Democrats in Congress suggested linking the debt ceiling rise to a Pentagon budget measure, but Republicans were against it. Senate Republicans have signaled that they will vote against the combined package, accusing Democrats of attempting to compel them to endorse a $30 trillion debt increase, regardless of the consequences.

Instead, the House is debating a bill that would allow the Senate to increase the debt ceiling with a single simple majority vote, rather than the normal 60 votes required to defeat a filibuster, and without requiring Democrats to use one of their two annual reconciliation votes.

If passed, the Senate’s narrow Democratic majority would likely agree to raise the debt ceiling until beyond the 2022 midterm elections, allowing the federal government to meet its obligations.

Mitch McConnell, the Senate Minority Leader, told reporters on Tuesday that he is “confident” that he can secure 10 Republican votes in the Senate to support the one-time simple majority vote.

According to the Treasury Department and the Bipartisan Policy Center, without an increase, the government will reach its existing debt limit between December 15 and January 28, 2022.

This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.