Mitch McConnell, the ‘Broken Old Crow,’ is chastised by Donald Trump over the debt ceiling.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has been branded a “Broken Old Crow” by former President Donald Trump for recently assisting Democrats in raising the debt ceiling.

Despite promising to force Democrats to raise the debt ceiling through the Senate’s potentially time-consuming budget reconciliation process, McConnell rallied Republican support earlier this week to prevent a filibuster—a plan that paid off on Thursday when 13 GOP senators voted to allow Democrats to fast-track their bill. On Friday, Trump expressed his displeasure with the agreement, claiming that Republicans could have had a “first-class ticket to victory over the Democrats.” “Mitch McConnell, the Broken Old Crow, has just sacrificed the strong Debt Ceiling negotiation block, which was the Republicans’ first-class ticket to triumph against the Democrats, for absolutely nothing and for no reason,” Trump stated in a statement. “He was scared to use that card, despite the fact that they would have FOLDED on the Build Back Worse Bill, which will destroy the fiber of our country and almost anything else the Republicans wanted.” Trump argued that threatening to allow a federal default by refusing to raise the debt ceiling should have also been used as a GOP strategy to block the successful bipartisan infrastructure bill, in addition to speculating that a holdout would have resulted in the destruction of President Joe Biden’s spending bill. The bill that McConnell and 18 other Senate Republicans voted for was dubbed “the Unfrastructure Deal” by the outgoing president. Trump praised House Republicans as “real patriots” for voting nearly unanimously against a package that would allow the debt ceiling to be lifted earlier this week. He argued that Representative Adam Kinzinger’s (R-Ill.) lone GOP “yes” vote came from someone who was “not a Republican.” Trump also implied that McConnell’s debt-ceiling action would lead to the filibuster being abolished by Democrats.

"The Old Crow also allowed the filibuster to be broken up, allowing the Democrats to set precedent for changing the number of Supreme Court Justices and, perhaps most importantly, a so-called Voting Rights Bill, which will make it nearly impossible for Republicans to win elections in the future," says the author.