Mitch McConnell likens the Taliban’s progress in Afghanistan to the fall of Saigon.

Mitch McConnell (R-KY), the Senate Minority Leader, compared the Taliban’s progress on Afghan cities to the tragic Fall of Saigon during the Vietnam War, and urged President Joe Biden to offer additional military support for government forces.

McConnell said in a statement on Thursday that if the Taliban take control of Kabul, circumstances could resemble those in Saigon in 1975, when people were evacuated by helicopter from the roof of the US embassy.

Taliban forces have gained control of numerous key cities, including Kandahar, but have yet to take Kabul. They claim to be in charge of Herat as well.

“Afghanistan is careening into a colossal, foreseeable, and preventable disaster,” McConnell said in a statement. And the administration’s bizarre efforts to justify President Biden’s rash policy are downright embarrassing.”

The statement continued, “The Biden Administration has reduced US officials to pleading with Islamic radicals to spare our Embassy as they prepare to overrun Kabul.”

“Absurdly, stupidly, our administration claims that carnage could harm the Taliban’s international brand, as if fanatical terrorists are concerned about their public image.”

“Unless President Biden reverses direction fast, the Taliban is on track to score a significant military victory,” McConnell said, comparing the situation to Saigon.

“Recent reports of a greater drawdown at our embassy and a hurried deployment of armed forces appear to be preludes to Kabul’s fall. As a result of President Biden’s policies, we are on the verge of a worse sequel to the humiliating fall of Saigon in 1975.”

McConnell stated, “This is what should happen now.” “President Biden should commit right once to increasing support for Afghan forces, beginning with close air support beyond August 31. Without it, al Qaeda and the Taliban may burn down our embassy in Kabul on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.”

“In a couple of weeks, President Biden’s plan has turned an imperfect but steady situation into a massive embarrassment and a global emergency. The quickest way to end a war, according to President Biden, is to lose it. The price and implications will be felt around the world, according to McConnell.

The Taliban’s surge coincides with the Biden administration’s push to complete the army withdrawal from Afghanistan, which is set to end on August 31.

