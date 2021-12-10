Mitch McConnell is dubbed “An Instrument of the Left” by Tucker Carlson.

On his show on December 9, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson accused Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of being a tool of the left.

According to Carlson, McConnell acted “viciously” and made plans to prevent Republican event designer Tim Unes from planning the burial for former senator Bob Dole, who died last week.

The Elizabeth Dole Foundation severed relations with Unes when he was subpoenaed by the January 6 committee, according to the New York Times.

Carlson said during his show: “If you don’t live in Washington, you’ve probably never heard of Tim Unes, a Republican event coordinator in the city.

“He has spent the last 25 years assisting Senator Bob Dole and his wife, Senator Elizabeth Dole, with their public appearances. He had a close relationship with his family.

“Unes was the logical choice to handle Bob Dole’s funeral and memorial ceremony when he died last week.

“If Mitch McConnel hadn’t been personally involved, he would have done it.”

Carlson then accused McConnell of seeking to smear Unes’ character on purpose.

Carlson went on to say: “Mitch McConnell is the Republican Senate Leader in the United States. But, as everyone in Washington knows, Mitch McConnell is a tool of the left when it comes to the issues that count.

“Tim Unis, McConnell was aware, had assisted in the planning of Donald Trump’s political rally in Washington in January.

“Doing so is neither criminal nor unethical; in fact, it is constitutionally permitted activity. It’s holding a political rally; it’s why the Bill of Rights exists.

“However, the partisan lunatics on the January 6 committee refuse to recognise the Bill of Rights and protest to this, and Mitch McConnell vigorously sided with them, as he has done since the beginning.”

Carlson further said that McConnell’s actions were “vicious” and stemmed from his dislike for former President Donald Trump.

He went on to say: “The Dole Family was subsequently persuaded by McConnell to cancel Unes’ contract and disinvite him from the funeral. Then McConnell made certain that the article was published in the New York Times.

“He knew perfectly well that a piece like this would absolutely devastate Tim Unes’ life when he did that. Regrettably, it most likely will.

“Tim Unes will lose his corporate clients, business, and money as a result of this.

“So equal. This is a condensed version of the information.