Mitch McConnell is a Republican senator from Kentucky. In the midst of a budget standoff with progressives, I’m rooting for House moderates.

During an appearance on Fox News Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he was cheering for moderate House members amid a dispute over President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion budget plan with progressive Democrats, according to the Associated Press.

Biden’s budget proposal is part of his “Build Back Better” platform, which aims to help American families and address climate change, and is a top goal for progressives. House moderates, on the other hand, have vowed to vote no on the bill, urging the House to first accept a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan that cleared the Senate. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi wants both bills passed by October 1.

On Fox News, McConnell stated, “I wish the moderates in the House luck.”

McConnell, a Republican senator from Kentucky, previously backed a bipartisan bill passed by the Senate on August 10.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

House Democratic leaders will attempt again Tuesday, compromising with moderates, to push Biden’s multibillion-dollar budget blueprint through a critical obstacle, aiming to end a dispute that has stopped proceedings and threatened to upend their domestic infrastructure agenda.

Road, electricity grid, telecommunications, and other public works projects are included in the $1 trillion bipartisan plan.

House leaders polled support for a possible deal early Tuesday. According to a Democratic leadership aide who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing negotiations, it would establish a Sept. 27 deadline to review the bipartisan proposal, giving moderates the confidence they seek.

The proposed compromise tries to allay moderates’ fears that the bipartisan package will be abandoned, while still adhering to Pelosi’s demand that the two bills be moved together as a more comprehensive package of Biden’s aims.

House Democrats convened in secret as a caucus, and no votes had been scheduled as of Tuesday afternoon.

Pelosi told reporters Monday night, “We’re legislating.”

The new plan follows a tumultuous late-night session at the Capitol, and it demonstrates the power that a small group of voices can wield in determining policy and agenda in the tightly split House, where Pelosi has little votes to spare. What was supposed to be a fast session as lawmakers returned to work for a few days in August turned into a stunning display of partisanship. This is a condensed version of the information.