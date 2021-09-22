Mitch McConnell claims that because Democrats control Congress, they must find votes to raise the debt ceiling.

Faced with a financial crisis and a looming vote deadline, President Joe Biden convened a private meeting with Congressional Democrats on Wednesday to discuss how to achieve the goals of Biden’s “build back better” plan.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell delegated all responsibility to Democrats, stating simply that finding votes to enact critical legislation is not the GOP’s business. The Obama administration has attempted to reach out to McConnell through intermediaries such as former Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson.

Despite relying on bipartisan collaboration when Republicans wanted debt limit measures approved, McConnell said, “the debt ceiling will be increased as it always should be, but it will be raised by the Democrats.”

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Maryland, stated, “Our country will suffer terribly if we do not act now to avert this unneeded and preventable calamity.”

The White House discussions come at a critical time for Biden’s $3.5 trillion plan, as lawmakers struggle to write the mammoth plan. With Republicans firmly opposed, Democratic leaders are banking on Trump to bring leftists and centrists in their party together.

Biden was also meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer separately, while the White House communications staff was heading to Capitol Hill to speak with other House Democrats.

“The time has come,” Biden said in a video released before of the White House meetings on Tuesday.

The House has until Monday to vote on the first phase of Biden’s plan, a nearly $1 trillion public works bill that was already approved by the Senate but is mired in disagreements over the larger package.

Centrist Democrats have expressed reservations about Biden’s bigger vision, which includes overhauling government taxes and spending to fund what the president sees as long-overdue investments in health care, family services, and climate change measures.

The $3.5 trillion package would raise taxes on corporations and rich Americans earning more than $400,000 per year, reinvesting the proceeds in federal programs for children and the elderly.

Pelosi has promised centrists a vote on a relatively modest public works proposal of $1 trillion. Roads, telecommunications, and public water projects are all part of the bill.