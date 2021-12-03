Missouri’s Republican governor denies concealing a study demonstrating the effectiveness of masks in combating COVID.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson, a Republican, has denied charges that his office withheld information about a research that indicated the usefulness of face masks in combating COVID-19.

Reports about the allegedly undisclosed study were “purposefully deceptive,” according to Parson. He claimed that the study’s data had been available for months on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.

“Can you share examples of municipal regulations and how those mandates impacted the spread of COVID in those areas?” said Alex Tuttle, Parson’s liaison to the state Agency of Health and Senior Services, in an email to the department on November 1, 2021.

According to the Missouri Independent, the health department returned the finished research 48 hours later.

The researchers compared the rates of COVID-19 infection and death in the cities of St. Louis and Kansas City, as well as the counties of Jackson and St. Louis, to the rest of the state in 2021. By July and August of that year, all four areas had enacted mask laws.

Masked regions had lower infection rates than unmasked parts, according to the study. While regions with mask mandates reported an average of 15.8 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents per day, regions without mask mandates reported an average of 21.7 cases per 100,000 residents per day.

State health Director Donald Kauerauf said in an email to Parson’s office on November 3, 2021, that the study found that masked regions had “a lower positive rate per 100,000 and saw lower death rates.”

According to the Missouri Independent, the analysis was neither made public nor used in the department’s preparations for cabinet meetings.

The Missouri Independent had reached out to Parson’s office and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, asking why the data was never disclosed publicly or in cabinet meetings.

Parson, on the other hand, accused the report’s chief author of authoring “a purposely misleading piece” that “handpicked information” and “ripped the data out of context” in a 12-tweet thread released Thursday evening.

“The (health department’s) email assessment of case rate data among jurisdictions on Nov. 3 was based on data that has been publically available for more than a year on our (state COVID-19) dashboard,” Parson wrote.

"There is no conclusive proof that mandates saved lives or averted COVID-19 infections in Missouri's major cities," Parson added.