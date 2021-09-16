Missouri’s Attorney General, who is eyeing a Senate seat, is suing constituents over mask laws.

With hopes of unseating GOP Senator Roy Blunt in next year’s midterm elections, Missouri’s attorney general is waging legal battles with liberal policies in order to sway voters, even if it means alienating his own constituency.

Eric Schmitt has sued China over the coronavirus, contested the results of the 2020 presidential election, and is now suing Missouri schools in Democratic cities over mask mandates, a technique that has become increasingly common among Republican attorneys general in recent years.

“Now, during the Biden administration, Republican [attorneys general]are stretching their muscles as well, particularly on this subject of suing municipalities and essentially their own constituents,” said Paul Nolette, an associate professor at Marquette University and a state attorney general expert. “I would still characterize that as rare, but it has gotten more common in recent years.”

Schmitt is technically suing his own people, but political scientist Robynn Kuhlmann of the University of Central Missouri believes Schmitt’s legal battles will divide Democrats and Republicans.

“While it may appear that he is attacking liberal constituents, I believe it is important to highlight that for conservatives, it is essentially preserving rights and liberties,” Kuhlmann said.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Filing lawsuits has become a more prevalent technique for state attorneys general wanting to gain more influence and further their own political objectives. The party gap over coronavirus restrictions has provided GOP politicians with an opportunity to show voters their conservative credentials by capitalizing on the public’s frustration with COVID-19 protocols a year and a half into a pandemic that shows no signs of slowing down.

The dispute over mask mandates could help Schmitt gain support in a crowded competition for retiring Blunt’s seat in the midterm elections next year.

Schmitt is “taking use of what we call the politics of grievance,” according to retired political scientist Steven Puro of St. Louis University. “He’s going to hammer away at it as much as he can.”

The cases, according to Schmitt’s spokeswoman, are his means of “pushing back against government officials.”

“In our mission to reverse the encroachment and overreach of local and federal governments on rights and freedom, nothing is off the table. This is a condensed version of the information.