Missouri’s 11-Year-Old A boy allegedly pistol whips a man in order to assist his mother in carjacking him.

In a terrifying carjacking attempt Tuesday, an 11-year-old Missouri kid was accused of pistol-whipping a man as his mother took the latter’s car keys, according to police.

The incident occurred in the Vandeventer district of St. Louis, where the unidentified victim, a 48-year-old man, was driving when he came across the mother and her son at 8.40 p.m. ET. According to KMOV4, the couple asked the victim to drop them off at the 4200 block of Page.

The woman allegedly snatched the keys from the ignition of the car as the boy beat him with a pistol butt, according to The Kansas City Star, citing the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The woman then forced the victim out of his car and drove away. After arriving on the scene, first responders began treating the victim. According to reports, the man declined medical treatment. As of Friday, his status was unknown.

The woman was between the ages of 29 and 40, according to the police, although they did not say whether the mother-son combo was apprehended.

“Listening to one item like this makes me so sad. Tell Us Daily described Fourth Ward St. Louis Alderwoman Dwinderlin Evans as saying, “It puts a nasty style and stain on our ward.”

Dr. Muthoni Musangali, a Webster University professor of Mental Health Counseling, told KSDK-TV that the child’s violent behavior puts his future in jeopardy. He told the publication, “I just think this sets him on the wrong path.” “If a young boy is desensitized to violence at an early age, he is more likely to engage in violence, aggressive behavior, or even criminal action in the future. That is what concerns me.”

Two adolescent females were charged with murder in March after a failed carjacking attempt resulted in the death of an Uber Eats driver.

The girls, aged 13 and 15, targeted the victim, Mohammad Anwar, 66, crashing and flipping his car. Anwar was brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased. The girls were rescued from the automobile by two National Guard troops who arrived on the spot.