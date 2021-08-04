Missouri Governor pardons couple who waved guns at BLM protesters, causing outrage in the media.

Gov. Mike Parson of Missouri has pardoned a St. Louis couple who made global headlines in the summer of 2020 after brandishing firearms at Black Lives Matter protestors.

Patricia and Mark McCloskey, as well as nine others and two commutations, were pardoned by the Republican governor late last week, according to NBC. Patricia holding a handgun and Mark waving a semiautomatic gun at BLM protesters who went by their home on their way to then-mayor Lyda Krewson’s house in St. Louis in late June last year made global headlines.

Patricia may be seen in one photo pointing the weapon at one of the demonstrators who was only a few steps away from her. The pair also yelled “Get out” at the BLM protestors, though there were no physical conflicts between them and the demonstrators.

During the protests, the McCloskeys persisted on brandishing their guns to protect their property. They were charged with felonies at first, but the counts were ultimately reduced to misdemeanors. The allegations against them were misdemeanors, and they pleaded guilty to them. Mark indicated he would “do it again” after the plea deal, referring to the gun-brandishing event.

The McCloskeys surrendered their firearms and Mark paid $750 in fines as part of their plea deal. Patricia was fined $2,000 for her actions. The McCloskeys’ lawyer, Joel J. Schwartz, told The New York Times that his client, Mark in particular, “feels vindicated in his acts.”

Mark admitted during a court hearing earlier this year that his activities put individuals in danger. He explained, “That’s why the guns were there.”

After the incident made headlines, former President Donald Trump was among the politicians who defended the McCloskeys, according to ABC. Mark and Patricia’s prosecution was also “politically driven,” according to Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo. Last year, the couple spoke at the Republican National Convention as guests of honor.

Mark launched his candidacy for the United States Senate as a Republican in May. Mark remarked on Fox’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that “God came knocking on my door disguised as an angry crowd last summer, and it truly did wake me up.” Mark will compete for Republican Roy Blunt’s seat, which he will not seek reelection to in 2022.