Mississippi’s largest hospital is converting its garage into a COVID ward due to a shortage of ICU beds in the state.

The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC), the state’s largest hospital, is preparing to create a COVID-19 unit on the lowest floor of its parking garage.

According to the hospital, it has asked the federal government to provide additional medical specialists to work at the garage’s field hospital. According to the hospital, UMMC does not have enough staff to care for the growing number of COVID-19 patients, and the current staff is overworked.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Mississippi State Department of Health, Mississippi is one of the worst-affected states in the country in the current wave of infections (MSDH).

On Tuesday, the state recorded over 3,000 new cases and 25 deaths. According to MSDH, about 1,400 persons are now hospitalized in the state with a confirmed COVID-19 case, with 388 in the ICU and 249 on ventilators.

Mississippi, according to UMMC Vice Chancellor Dr. LouAnne Woodward, is in “distress” over the latest wave of coronavirus cases. She also urged people to acquire the immunization to help the state avoid more hospitalizations. Not just the COVID-19 ward, but the entire hospital is being overrun by new patients.

“As of this morning, there were ZERO open ICU beds in Mississippi. “There aren’t any,” Woodward said on Twitter. “This implies that hospitals across the state may be unable to offer you or a loved one with the quality of care required. NOT ONLY FOR COVID-19, BUT FOR ANY EMERGENCY CARE AS WELL.”

COVID is putting a demand on MS facilities, as evidenced by the availability of ICU beds.

We’ve been caught in a tidal wave. Is it a crest or a rising wave? We won’t know till it’s gone, but MS is in pain right now.

Unvaccinated patients account for the majority of hospitalizations, according to Woodward. According to the MSDH, 90 percent of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals between July 24 and August 10 were unvaccinated.

At a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, Woodward announced that the hospital will receive the government manpower it requested from the US Department of Health and Human Services.

"We're hoping to get by.