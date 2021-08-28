Mississippians are less afraid about COVID, according to Tate Reeves, since they “believe in eternal life.”

Gov. Tate Reeves of Mississippi suggested on Thursday that religion may be motivating his state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the Daily Memphian, Reeves, a Republican, stated at a Thursday fundraiser, “I’m often asked by some of my friends on the other side of the aisle about COVID… and why does it seem like folks in Mississippi and maybe in the Mid-South are a little less terrified, shall we say.”

“If you believe in eternal life — that existing on this earth is only a blip on the screen,” he explained, “you don’t have to be so afraid of things.”

“God also advises us to take essential precautions,” the governor continued.

“And we all have the opportunity and capability to do so, and we should all take use of it. I strongly advise everyone to do so. However, the reality is that if we work together, we can overcome this. We can now proceed. “It’s time for us to move on,” Reeves added.

According to the Sun Herald, Mississippi saw its highest daily number of COVID-19 deaths since January on Tuesday, with 111.

The Clarion Ledger stated that approximately 12,000 students have tested positive for COVID since the school year began in Mississippi, and more than 30,000 teachers, students, and staff had been quarantined after potentially being exposed to the virus.

The newspaper also stated on Wednesday that a sixth student had died from COVID-19 problems, as the number of young people infected with the virus has increased in the state.

Reeves has declined to enforce mask mandates in schools, leaving it up to school districts to decide whether or not teachers and children must wear masks.

A Mississippi eighth-grader died less than a day after Reeves stated the chance of pupils being extremely ill from the virus is minimal earlier this month.

Reeves noted at the time that “if you look at those persons under the age of 12, what you discover is that it is very rare that kids under the age of 12 get anything other than the sniffles,” while he admitted that serious instances do occur in children.

According to WJTV, Reeves stated on Thursday that the state’s recent COVID-19 increase may be moderating, citing plateauing hospitalization rates.

The state has begun dispatching more personnel. This is a condensed version of the information.