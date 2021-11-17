Mississippi will be the first state to carry out an execution. Since 2012, one inmate has referred to himself as “Worthy of Death.”

According to the Associated Press, a man who killed his estranged wife and sexually molested his stepdaughter will be the first person executed in Mississippi since 2012.

According to prosecutors, David Cox shot his then-wife Kim Cox and then allowed her bleed out for several hours while sexually assaulting his 12-year-old stepdaughter Lindsey Kirk three times in front of her as she died. On the 14th and 15th of May, 2010, Cox held Kirk and one of her younger brothers captive at a house in the small town of Sherman.

Cox, 50, dropped all appeals and signed court documents declaring himself “deserving of execution.” At 6 p.m. CST, he will be executed by lethal injection in the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

Because pharmaceutical companies began barring their products from being used to carry out death sentences, Mississippi and other jurisdictions have had difficulty getting lethal injection medications.

In court filings filed earlier this year, the Mississippi Department of Corrections revealed that they had procured three medications for the lethal injection protocol: midazolam, a sedative; vecuronium bromide, which paralyzes muscles; and potassium chloride, which stops the heart.

In 2012, Mississippi carried out six executions. The state has no more executions planned after Cox’s, despite the fact that the state has more than 30 prisoners on death row.

The medications listed in the court filings are the ones slated for use in the execution, Mississippi Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain told the Associated Press on Tuesday. He wouldn’t reveal how or where the department got them.

“The law says we don’t have to reveal anything,” Cain explained.

According to the commissioner, Cox will have access to a spiritual adviser before to his death.

According to his spokesman, Republican Governor Tate Reeves has no intention of granting clemency or delaying the execution. Death Penalty Action, an anti-execution group, had asked Reeves to intervene.

According to his spokesman, Republican Governor Tate Reeves has no intention of granting clemency or delaying the execution. Death Penalty Action, an anti-execution group, had asked Reeves to intervene.

"David Cox has waived his appeals and has agreed to be executed. This is akin to state-sanctioned suicide," the group stated in a petition. "It has nothing to do with him. It is all about us. In what other state does a prisoner get to choose his own punishment?"