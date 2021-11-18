Mississippi Executes Man Who Killed Wife and Assaulted Girl in ‘Picture Perfect’ Manner.

According to the Associated Press, a man who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his estranged wife and sexually assaulting her little daughter in front of her as she died was killed by lethal injection Wednesday evening, making him the first prisoner executed in Mississippi in nine years.

David Cox, 50, was sentenced to death by a jury in 2012 after pleading guilty to capital murder in the shooting death of his estranged wife, Kim Cox, in May 2010. He also admitted to a variety of other counts, including sexual assault.

Cox was dressed in a crimson prison jumpsuit and a white sheet for the execution. On a gurney, he was restrained by leather straps.

“I want my children to know how much I love them and that I was once a wonderful man,” Cox stated in his final words. “Only read the King James Bible,” says the author. Burl Cain, the state’s prisons commissioner, was “extremely friendly” to him, he said.

“And that’s all I have to say,” he said in the conclusion.

Cox appeared to be unfazed when he was given the deadly injection. After the chemicals began to enter his body through a clear plastic tube, he appeared to take several deep breaths and his mouth moved slightly. At 6:12 p.m. CST, a corner at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman pronounced him dead.

Cain later told reporters, “You couldn’t make it more picture perfect than we had tonight.”

In 2012, Mississippi carried out six executions. Among the more than 30 inmates already on death row, the state has no more executions planned.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Pharmaceutical corporations began restricting the use of their medicines to carry out death sentences, making it difficult for states to find lethal injection pharmaceuticals.

In court filings filed earlier this year, the Mississippi Department of Corrections revealed that it had bought three medications for the fatal injection protocol: midazolam, a sedative; vecuronium bromide, which paralyzes muscles; and potassium chloride, which stops the heart.

The medications indicated in the court records were the ones used for the execution, Cain told The Associated Press on Tuesday. He wouldn’t reveal how or where the department got them.

Cain, who was the former director of the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, was present. This is a condensed version of the information.