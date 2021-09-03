Mississippi Attorney General’s Stepmother Charges Her with Using the State Security Team for Personal Purposes.

The Associated Press reported that Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s stepmother has accused her of employing a state security team for personal reasons, amid a legal battle over Fitch’s father and family assets.

Aleita Fitch, Fitch’s stepmother, claims that the attorney general ordered officers to come to her home and take firearms, money, and other possessions without warning. Officers also showed up at the hospital where Aleita Fitch’s father, Bill Fitch, 88, is being treated, according to Aleita Fitch.

Ray Hill, Aleita Fitch’s lawyer, told the Associated Press on Thursday, “I think Lynn’s definitely permitted to have these guys with her when she goes places.” “However, I believe everyone will agree that she is not permitted to utilize them to facilitate her own business.”

In the meantime, Lynn has claimed in court records dating back to April 1 that Aleita is emotionally and verbally abusive to Bill.

Michelle Williams, Lynn Fitch’s chief of staff, declined to comment on the cops’ unexpected visit.

Williams stated, “We consider this a private matter between two private individuals, and we’re going to let the courts decide.”

Aleita Fitch claims the attorney general intimidated her by sending state “bodyguards” to the family farm. Hill told the Associated Press that he doesn’t know if the “bodyguards” were highway patrol officers, but that if they were, it would be a blatant misuse of power.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Public Safety stated that while officials were focused on hurricane recovery, they will investigate into whether she exploited patrol officers for personal reasons.

The Clarion-Ledger was the first to report on the story.

The legal battle between Aleita Fitch and Lynn Fitch began on April 1, according to Marshall County Chancery Court records, after the attorney general moved her father from an Oxford hospital to another hospital without his wife’s permission in late March, before finally transferring him to a nursing home. Aleita had not seen her spouse in 78 days and had no idea where he was.

Hill stated, “It has crushed her.”

Because Aleita Fitch is emotionally and verbally abusive, Lynn Fitch stated in court filings that she did not want her stepmother to know where Bill Fitch was being treated.

The decision was taken later, according to John Mayo, the attorney general's lawyer.