Missing Utah girl found naked and covered in coal in a man’s basement and rescued.

Five days after she was reported missing from her college dorm, a 19-year-old Utah girl was rescued from a man’s basement. When she was discovered, she was locked up naked and covered with coal, according to investigators.

Madelyn Allen, of Kaysville, went missing on December 13 from Snow College in Ephraim.

She was rescued late Saturday night from Brent Neil Brown’s basement in Loa, 90 miles from her college.

According to the New York Post, Brown has been charged with felony counts of aggravated kidnapping, rape, object rape, and obstruction of justice after reportedly holding her captive at his home for days.

Allen met Brown in an online chat forum and arranged for him to pick her up on December 13th, according to reports. On the same night, security footage from the campus showed the adolescent leaving her dorm room with a plastic bag. When Allen didn’t return the next day, her housemates reported her missing.

Brown allegedly became angry in the days after, allowing Allen to text her family only once on December 14. According to The Salt Lake Tribune, citing the arrest document, he also tied her up before leaving for work.

When Brown learned that the officers were looking for Allen, he allegedly stole her wallet and tossed her phone out the window. According to the source, he allegedly threatened her that if she told anybody about him, he would “come after her family and sister.”

Using mobile phone tower data, the investigators were able to track down Allen. Brown informed the cops he was alone when they arrived at his house. Authorities discovered Allen locked up in a basement room when they raided his home.

Allen’s parents expressed their joy at having found their daughter, saying they were “very grateful, happy.”

They said, “[We] couldn’t articulate the sentiments we had as we embraced each other.”

Meanwhile, Snow College Police Chief Derek Walk stated that he does not know anything about Brown. “Last night was our first meeting with him. We don’t know how long his relationship with him has been or how much she knows about him “During a press conference on Sunday, he remarked.

Brown has been ordered to be jailed without bail by a judge.