Missing Ramirez, Christopher Update: A 3-year-old boy was last seen chasing a dog through the woods.

Police in Texas are looking for a 3-year-old boy who was last seen outside his home on Wednesday.

Authorities said Christopher Ramirez was last seen outside his home in Plantersville, northwest of Houston, playing with a dog. The toddler is thought to have followed the dog into the Grimes County woods. Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell told ABC 13 that there is no proof of an abduction thus far.

Araceli Nunez, the youngster’s mother, appealed to the public on Thursday to assist in finding the boy and returning him to his family.

Sowell reportedly responded, “She had emotions running rapid and she felt that way but we have no facts, no clues, or no evidence of that being true.” Christopher’s mother claimed that someone has her son, to which Sowell reportedly responded, “She had emotions running rapid and she felt that way but we have no facts, no clues, or no evidence of that being true.”

Nunez said she realized her son was missing after two minutes. A neighbor said she saw him chasing the dog down the road after she ran out yelling his name.

As of Thursday, no evidence of foul play had been discovered, according to Tim Miller of Texas EquuSearch, who has been aiding with the search.

“We know exactly where he isn’t. We’re keeping our fingers crossed that we’ll be able to reclaim him “Miller remarked. “One thing is certain: he’s gone missing. We have no idea what happened. There’s a lot of supposition going around. Nothing is available to us. We’ll stay here until we discover him or until we’ve exhausted all of our options.” To find the missing kid, searchers have used dogs, helicopters, and drones.

Officials say Christopher was last seen wearing a bright-green shirt, shorts, and red Mickey Mouse shoes, and that the woodland he went into was dense, making it impossible to search the area with ATVs, according to NBC News.