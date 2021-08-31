Missing Indiana teen found in Florida after allegedly being kidnapped by her grandmother and aunt.

Last week, a 14-year-old Indiana girl who had been missing since April was discovered in Florida. Two of her relatives were arrested by police after they allegedly took the youngster to the state to be with her lover.

According to WANE 15, Aaliyah Ramirez was discovered safe near the Lake Worth Beach region of Palm Beach County on Friday, according to the Syracuse Police Department.

According to WPBF 25, she was last seen leaving her house on Parkway Drive in Syracuse, Indiana, on April 27 and was reported missing a short time later.

After spotting Ramirez getting into a vehicle, members of the US Marshals Service and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO) were able to apprehend her.

U.S. Marshals and deputies apprehended Ramirez’s 47-year-old grandmother, Elizabeth Sands of Palm Beach County, and her 25-year-old aunt, Allissa Sands of Marion County, Indiana, on warrants from Kosciusko County.

The two are facing accusations of felony interference with custody and misdemeanor false informing in Kosciusko County.

Aaliyah’s father, Anthony Ramirez, who had acquired full custody of his daughter, apparently suspected the Sands of abducting his daughter.

According to an affidavit, the two allegedly “formulated a plan to pick up Aaliyah and take her back to Florida so she could be with her boyfriend.”

According to the Palm Beach Post, Ashli Aspy, who claimed to be Aaliyah’s mother, stated that Allissa and Elizabeth had kept the girl “in a hotel this entire time and [concealed]her identity with a blonde wig, glasses, and face mask.”

Following Aaliyah’s abduction on April 27, police allegedly approached Allissa, but she denied knowing her whereabouts.

Aaliyah was apparently seen on surveillance tape in a Florida mall wearing a disguise while shopping with Elizabeth and her boyfriend in July.

According to her uncle, Alex Ramirez, Aaliyah was placed in a juvenile prison camp in West Palm Beach. He described her as “a little shaken but fine.”

“Right now, the judges simply want to confirm with the courts up in Indiana about my niece and her well-being, who she’s going to be with, what sort of mental evaluations need to take place, and stuff like that,” Alex added.