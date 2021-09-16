Missing Girl Update: Hundreds Join Efforts On Day 4 Of Search For 6-Year-Old In Hawaii

The hunt for a 6-year-old girl named Isabella “Ariel” Kula is now on its fourth day on the Hawaiian island of Oahu.

Kula was last seen on Sunday night, when she was put to bed at her Waimanalo residence, according to her adopted parents, Sonny and Lehua. On Monday, they reported her missing.

Kula was taken out of school a week before she vanished because her parents were having her home-schooled, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

There may be evidence of a kidnapping. This week, a video was leaked that showed a young child strolling down a street, followed by the youngster being attended by two adults. A car is also seen gently traveling up and down the road in the video.

The FBI joined the search efforts on Wednesday.

Hundreds of volunteers have been looking for Ariel as well.

“We appreciate all of the relatives and individuals who are assisting in the search for Isabella, particularly the volunteer search captains and their teams. It’s clear that she comes from a loving family and community, and we’re hopeful that we’ll be able to locate her soon and safely. At this time, we’re asking neighbors to look over their yards and homes for any places where a young child could go or hide. In a statement, Interim Police Chief Rade Vanic stated, “If you have home security video, please examine to see if there’s anything that can help us.”

Melanie Joseph, Kula’s biological mother, praised volunteers who gathered at Waimanalo’s District Park on Wednesday.

“All I want is for whoever has her to return my baby to me.”

Volunteers have been putting purple ribbons around trees where they have searched to keep track of places covered as part of the community’s attempts to locate Kula.

“I don’t know the family,” volunteer Shonna Hammoan told KHON 2, a Fox station in Honolulu, “but as a mother, I know how Hawaii is.”

“Everyone in the community is always looking out for each other. So I have two daughters, one of whom is 17 years old and the other of whom is 21 years old. I’m sure people would come out to assist. So I felt obligated to go out today and look for her.”

There hasn’t been an Amber Alert issued. Vanic told the Honolulu Police Commission that investigators “haven’t concluded or we don’t have sufficient evidence to indicate that the child was abducted.”

He continued, “We’re hopeful she’s not in immediate danger.”

Kula’s family and the Hawaiian community have no intention of doing so. Brief News from Washington Newsday.