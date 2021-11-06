Missing girl found after passing drivers were alerted by TikTok hand signs.

A missing 16-year-old girl was rescued in a traffic stop in Kentucky after she used TikTok signals to inform a vehicle driving behind her that she was in peril.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, someone contacted 911 after seeing the girl in the car in front of them making hand motions that imply “violence at home,” “I need help,” and “domestic violence” on social media.

As they drove south on I-75 around lunchtime on Thursday, the 911 caller stayed on the line and followed the girl’s car to provide updates on their whereabouts.

Investigators from the Laurel Sheriff’s Office waited at London’s exit 41 and pulled the silver Toyota over as it exited the interstate. They determined that the girl’s parents had reported her missing from Asheville, North Carolina two days prior.

Officers discovered she had gotten into a car with James Herbert Brick, 61, of Cherokee, North Carolina, who drove them across North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Ohio, where he had family.

“When the male subject’s relatives discovered that the female in his custody was under the age of 18 and had been reported missing, the accused left Ohio traveling southbound, and the female juvenile then began attempting to get motorists’ attention to call 911,” the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Brick had a phone that “supposedly represented a juvenile female in a sexual manner,” according to officers.

He was arrested and sent to the Laurel County Correctional Center, where he was charged with first-degree illegal imprisonment and possession of matter for sex performance by a juvenile.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement on Facebook praising the officers’ actions as well as the driver who notified them.

