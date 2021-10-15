Missing for more than a week is a 16-year-old boy who was last seen at school.

On Thursday, October 7, Jarrod Pollock was last seen leaving Cardinal Heenan School on Honey’s Green Lane in West Derby at around 1.30pm.

The adolescent was last seen wearing his uniform, but authorities believe he has since changed.

Jarrod is characterized as a Caucasian male with a thin body and medium-length blond hair that falls over his eyes, standing 5ft 8in tall.

He has ties to the Prescot area as well.

“We are looking for help in finding a 16-year-old Liverpool lad who has gone missing from home,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

"On Thursday, October 7, Jarrod Pollock was last seen leaving Cardinal Heenan School on Honey's Green Lane in West Derby at around 1.30pm.

“Since then, he hasn’t been seen.”

Anyone with information about Jarod’s whereabouts is requested to message @MerPolCC, call 101, or contact @missingpeople on 116 000.

