Missing Davion Blakes Update: Mother Claims 15-Year-Old Was Fooled By Man Posing As Woman.

A man posing as a lady allegedly lured a 15-year-old Indiana boy missing since Monday night, according to the teenager’s mother.

A reward has been offered to anyone with information about Davion Blakes, according to authorities. Blakes’ mother, Caressa Dillard, said an unidentified 23-year-old male approached his window and slipped him out as the search for him continues.

According to WGN TV, Dillard stated, “I’m just asking for my son to be returned to me.” “He’s a funny child, a humorous, personable, lovely kid who does typical adolescent things.”

Blakes are being sought by a group of friends and family, including Dillard’s brother-in-law, Danny. The last known location for his phone was at 10th Street and DeKalb, where they spent the afternoon of Wednesday conversing with people and knocking on every house for any leads.

Blakes is believed to be in grave danger and may require medical treatment, according to authorities.

Blakes’ mother informed police that she last saw her son on Aug. 30 before everyone went to bed.

According to NBC Chicago, she claimed, “I got up to wake my son up for school, and he wasn’t there.” “I dialed 9-1-1 right away. I contacted family and friends. I contacted his pals and their parents.”

Blakes was described by the police as being 5-foot-6-inches tall and weighed roughly 100 pounds. He was last spotted sporting a black Champion bag and blue jeans and a black t-shirt.

Early Walker, a businessman and community volunteer, and Dillard have offered a $2,500 prize for any information on Blakes’ disappearance.

Walker allegedly remarked, “We are asking anyone who may have knowledge about this to please come forward.” “This mother is frightened.”

If anyone has any information regarding Blakes’ whereabouts, authorities ask that they contact the Gary Police Department at 219-660-0031 or 911.