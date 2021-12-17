Missing 19-year-old Utah student’s father begs for her safe return.

A father in Utah has appealed to the public for assistance in locating his missing 19-year-old daughter, who, according to him, has a disability and faces mental and emotional issues.

The young woman was last spotted going away from her college dorm building.

Madelyn Allen was last seen around 9.22 p.m. Monday going out of her Snow College dorm building at 155 E. College Avenue in Ephraim. Her roommates later reported her missing after she failed to return to the dorm, according to KSL.

The girl’s parents, Jonathan and Taunya Allen, who live in Davis County, said they haven’t seen their daughter since then. The parents are searching for Madelyn in Ephraim, accompanied by several of their relatives.

The missing girl had her smartphone with her when she stepped out, according to Snow College Police Chief Derek Walk. In an attempt to locate her, police are tracking her phone.

Madelyn was delivered prematurely at 26 weeks, according to her father Jonathan, and suffered from a brain bleed, according to KSL.

“She has experienced numerous hurdles since then, including disabilities, as well as mental and emotional issues. Despite this, she has persevered in the face of adversity “he stated

Jonathan called for his daughter’s safe return at a news conference on Thursday, urging authorities to “boost the speed and success of the search.”

“If you can hear us, Maddie, you’re not alone. Many folks are experiencing or have had similar difficulties. We are aware of your bravery and strength. We see you, and we adore you in ways we can’t express “the father continued, his eyes welling up with tears. “We’re here for you, and we can’t wait for you to return home and spend Christmas with us.” The Salt Lake Tribune cited Jonathan as stating, “Of course, we’re upset, as you would imagine, and we’re trying to find her safe.” “We have to track her down.” Madelyn’s disappearance is thought to be an isolated incident, according to police. They stated that they have no reason to believe that others are in danger at this time. According to Walk, the FBI is aiding with the probe.

Officials from Snow College are requesting members of the public to contact them if they saw anything strange at Snow Hall during Madelyn Allen’s disappearance. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Sanpete County dispatch at 435-835-3345.