Missing 12 hours could provide light on George Osaghae-death. Kay’s

A coroner’s inquest was unable to determine how Kerry Katona’s ex-husband obtained the “ball of cocaine” that killed him.

After biting into a disintegrating white ball in front of astonished staff, George Osaghae-Kay, 39, died on the morning of July 6 in the Holiday Inn hotel in Sutton Weaver, Runcorn.

Two police officers arrived at the motel just 12 hours before he died, according to the inquest.

Mr Osaghae-Kay, a superb rugby player who played for Warrington Wolves Under 21s before going on to other clubs, had been acting strangely in the corridor before being convinced to return to his room.

Despite the fact that he was not hostile or threatening in any way, hotel staff were concerned about his mental health and the fact that he indicated taking cocaine, prompting them to contact Cheshire Police.

Following an examination by the Independent Office of Police Conduct, one of the two officers who responded to the call was issued a written warning (IOPC).

After an appeal by Cheshire Constabulary’s legal department, assistant coroner for Cheshire, Peter Sigee, granted her anonymity at an inquest in Warrington Coroner’s Court yesterday.

Despite media pressure, Mr Sigee determined that concerns about her mental health if her identity was revealed warranted a prohibition on publishing her name, and she was referred to as ‘PC A’ during the hearing.

PC A said in court that she and her colleague, trainee PC Declan Corcoran, were dispatched to complaints of a huge guy banging on hotel doors.

Mr Osaghae-Kay had what seemed to be drugs in the bathroom, according to the hotel’s operations manager, Craig Ponsford.

Mr Ponsford told the inquiry that he saw “half a teaspoon” of white substance wrapped in tissue and placed in a bag.

His coworkers, bartender Michael Hulme and food and beverage manager Luke Smith, also saw white powder, which Mr Hulme described as “four decent pinches.”

Between Mr Osaghae-Kay returning to his room and the arrival of the cops, all three men claimed they did not see Mr Osaghae-Kay enter the restroom.