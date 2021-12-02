‘Miss you forever’ mementos at the scene of two women killed by a car.

Two ladies died after being hit by a car, and floral tributes have been placed at the spot.

One bunch of flowers is addressed to “our big sister” and is thought to be from one of the women’s family.

“Sleep quietly,” the note added, adding that her family will mourn her “forever.”

“You will be greatly missed,” says another flower tribute.

At around 4.35 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30, emergency services were dispatched to Lulworth Road in Birkdale after reports of a collision.

Officers arrived on the scene to find two elderly women in their 70s and 80s who had been struck by a white Audi A3 on the road.

The women were taken to the hospital by ambulance, but they died shortly afterwards. Their relatives have been notified.

The driver pulled over to the side of the road and is assisting authorities with their investigation.

Following the announcement of the two women’s deaths, Washington Newsday readers paid tribute to them.

“Such tragic thoughts with the families,” remarked Barrie Minerro.

Dawn Michelle continued, ” “The poor ladies and their families are still struggling to come to grips with what has happened. Ladies, rest in peace.” “Deepest sorrow to the families RIP,” Jacqui Dobbie added. “My heartfelt condolences to the family,” Audrey Jones remarked. According to Cally Wagner, “What a tragedy. Prayers for them and their loved ones.” Many people expressed their sympathies to the women’s families by using a simple heart or prayer emoji.

Lulworth Road was closed as police conducted their investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact them.

“An investigation has been initiated into this unfortunate occurrence, and we are want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision,” Sergeant Mat Shaw said.

"Likewise, if you were traveling near Lulworth Road at the time and have any dashcam film, please study it and contact us if you spot anything." The information you have could be crucial to our investigations." Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is requested to contact our Matrix Roads Policing Unit at (0151) 777 5747, email [email protected], or tweet @MerPolCC.