Miss Vax Deadline: Over 11K in Air National Guard and Reserve; Half Await Religious Exemption

Over 11,000 members of the Air National Guard and Reserve missed the vaccine deadline on Thursday, and over 5,800 others are requesting religious exemptions, which have so far been denied.

According to data released by the Air Force on Friday, over 3,000 of the estimated 11,000 have yet to begin vaccinations, and over 2,000 have flatly rejected. The Air Guard has over 107,000 members, while the Reserve has approximately 68,000. According to the Associated Press, some 3,500 unvaccinated troops have been granted medical or administrative exemptions.

Officials have stated that the real number of unvaccinated people is likely to be lower than what the statistics indicates. They said that some Air Guard and Reserve members may not have reported their data with the Air Force since they received shots at their local pharmacy, causing a delay in reporting.

Members of the Air Guard who report for their monthly drill this weekend, regardless of vaccination status, will be permitted to participate and earn pay, according to Air Force spokesperson Ann Stefanek. Those who have not been vaccinated will be given the opportunity to do so when they report to their post, she said.

“Unvaccinated personnel of the Air National Guard will report to duty as usual for the drill weekend,” Stefanek added. “Commanders will take use of this occasion to educate their staff on the need of vaccinations and the penalties of failing to comply with the mandate.” The immunization is necessary for Guard personnel, according to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. National Guard members who do not comply with the rule will be barred from participating in drills and training required to maintain their Guard status, he said.

These prohibitions will take effect next week, when military services must publish their instructions for dealing with National Guard members who refuse to be vaccinated, according to Austin.

According to Air Force figures provided Friday, as of Thursday’s deadline, 91.5 percent of the Guard and the same percentage of the Reserve had been vaccinated.

Approximately 97 percent of active duty Air Force members have received at least one shot. The vaccine was supposed to be given to active duty airmen a month ago.

Because of the substantially higher risk, Army National Guard troops have until June to acquire immunizations. This is a condensed version of the information.