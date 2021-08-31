Miss Mercedes Morr, an Instagram star, was discovered dead in her apartment, and the assailant has been identified.

According to police, a 33-year-old Instagram model from Houston, Texas, was found dead at her home over the weekend.

Janae Gagnier, also known as Miss Mercedes Morr on social media, was found dead at her residence at the Cortland Apartments on the 5200 block of Pointe West Circle around 4:30 p.m. According to a statement made by the Richmond Police Department, Click2Houston reported on Sunday.

According to a report by KHOU 11, authorities also discovered the body of Kevin Alexander Accorto, 34, at the location. According to the medical examiner, the Florida resident suspected of killing Gagnier killed himself with “multiple sharp force trauma.”

Officers conducting a welfare check on Gagnier allegedly discovered no evidence of forced entry at his home.

According to a KHOU 11 update, police initially suspected Gagnier’s death was a murder-suicide, but the cause of death was later discovered to be strangling, and the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner Office deemed it a homicide.

According to ABC 13, investigators concluded Gagnier and Accorto had no connection.

London Gagnier, Gagnier’s sister, claimed the model had been stalked.

“She wasn’t robbed at all. London stated on Instagram, “It was just a stalker from out of state who has been stalking her.”

Gagnier, who has 2.6 million Instagram followers, was believed to be enjoying a “wonderful time” when her sister and mother checked in on her last Thursday.

“It was the worst day of my life yesterday… My heart has stopped beating. Gagnier’s sister said, “My soul is gone.”

“I’m so glad we told you we loved you. She continued, “I’m so glad I got to see your face one last time.”

Messages were also placed on Gagnier’s most recent Instagram post, which was dated Aug. 18.

With a broken heart emoji, one user commented, “I can’t believe it.”

“[Y]ou didn’t deserve it in the least. Another person said, “You have your whole life ahead of you.”

According to ABC 13, Gagnier’s neighbors reported the apartment complex was “calm and safe.”

Field Ledford, a resident, was reported as stating, “It would be kind of unexpected to hear that this was an intruder, someone who broke into the house because I wouldn’t believe that would happen here.”