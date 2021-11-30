Miss Kentucky Elle Smith: Who Is She? Miss USA’s Newly Crowned Crowned Crowned Crowned Crowned Crowned Crowned Crowned Crowned Crowne

Miss USA has been crowned for the first time. On Monday night, Miss Kentucky Elle Smith was crowned Miss USA at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The following are some interesting facts about Miss USA 2021:

1) Smith, 23, is a reporter for WHAS11 in Louisville.

She also holds a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Kentucky, as well as a minor in political science.

2) She served as Vice-President of the National Association of Black Journalists’ chapter at her school.

According to her WHAS-TV résumé, she also worked as a summer Fox News College Associate in the Washington, D.C. bureau.

3) Smith has a variety of interests.

According to her WHAS-TV bio, she enjoys traveling, cooking, reading, and learning about various cultures.

4) She was just six months old when she entered her first pageant. Her first experience on the national stage was with AgoMiss USA. In May, she took first place in the Miss Kentucky USA pageant.

5) Smith places a high value on honesty and long-term sustainability.

During the first question-and-answer round of Miss USA, she was asked what her “most essential core value” was, and she said “honesty.” She also talked about how she cares about sustainability and urging businesses to be more ecologically conscientious.

“We must consider it from both a big and micro perspective. Companies must move to green energy at a macro level. That is something I believe we can all agree on.” Smith stated his opinion. “But, on a micro level, we all know how to reduce, reuse, and recycle, and these are all things we can do in our daily lives,” says the author. 6) Smith’s Instagram handle is elle to the no, and she may be found there. On the app, she presently has over 40,000 followers.

7) She Initially Failed To Find Work As A Reporter”I didn’t have a job four months after graduating.” I had sent applications to almost 60 radio stations. To keep my reel current, I had covered protests. In an Instagram post on her challenges, Smith wrote, “I had gotten my reel critiqued by folks in the business…but no one was offering me anything.” “So I promised myself that if I couldn’t obtain a reporting job, I’d go back to Lexington and wait tables until I got a job offer.” So, on September 28th, I packed my belongings and set off for Lexington. I’d been travelling for about an hour when my phone rang, and it was my present boss who offered me the job in Louisville. I’m still not sure how I got here. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.